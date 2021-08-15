Ruthless fans say Jack Grealish ‘doesn’t belong’ at Manchester City after being ‘bullied’ against Tottenham

Manchester City were defeated by Tottenham in their opening fixture of the Premier League season, and predictably, fans on Twitter have destroyed Jack Grealish.

Having been beaten in the Community Shield last weekend, you’d have thought Pep Guardiola’s men would’ve been looking to make a statement at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

However, the champions were sub-par, with Tottenham taking all three points from the opening fixture courtesy of a superb strike from talisman Son Heung-min.

With Jack Grealish to Man City having been announced ten days ago for a reported figure of £100M, it’s no surprise to see that he was picked out as the player most deserving of criticism as City fell to defeat.

for Aston Villa for Man City pic.twitter.com/HAVY4QK80q — A!? (@UTDAIexx) August 15, 2021

Jack grealish at man city ? pic.twitter.com/yU4uOBWSgT — Nithish ? (@nithishfucked) August 15, 2021

Grealish complaining about someone diving pic.twitter.com/JZpkRfHygA — Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) August 15, 2021

Grealish more of an MCM than a CM — Ahead of the Curve (@Wrighty_8) August 15, 2021

Grealish has more yellow cards than G/A for Man City pic.twitter.com/gbBeMNIFeb — Goat (@GoatIsgone__) August 15, 2021

I think Grealish has a serious case of imposter syndrome, keeps apologising to his teammates. In the back of his mind I think he knows he doesn’t belong here — Hassan (@H34SSANv3) August 15, 2021

£100,000,000 Jack Grealish bullied all game long by Lucas Moura. — LP (@thfclp__) August 15, 2021

Grealish played 90 minutes in the fixture and was unable to provide the kind of moment that he was brought in to provide.

While you can’t judge a player off of one game, before he has been given a proper opportunity to gel with his teammates, it’s hardly the ideal way for him to get things underway.

Grealish and the Man City fans alike will be hoping that there’s better things to come from him this campaign.