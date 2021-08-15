Pep Guardiola reveals worrying Manchester City injury problem after defeat to Tottenham

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ilkay Gundogan picked up a shoulder injury during his side’s defeat to Tottenham.

As if being beaten by Spurs on the opening day of the Premier League season wasn’t bad enough for Pep and co, there’s now suggestion that they could be without a key figure in the squad going forward.

Ilkay Gundogan, who was one of City’s biggest hitters, suffered a shoulder injury during the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite having been allowed to stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

PEP (on @IlkayGuendogan) ? Something in his shoulder. We will see what happens tomorrow. But something happened. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2021

Man City fans will be hoping that the fact Gundogan continued is suggestion that there’s no serious damage done, but shoulder injuries can oftentimes prove to be unexpectedly complicated for footballers.

City will need their German midfield maestro if they are to bounce back from today’s defeat and really begin their Premier League title defence against Norwich City next time out.