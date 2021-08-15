Manchester City fans sing Harry Kane song at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Manchester City fans have made themselves heard at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – and are you listening, Harry Kane?

Kane could be on his way out of Tottenham this summer, having previously stated his desire to win major trophies.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his interest in signing Kane, but conceded the deal would only materialise if Tottenham were prepared to negotiate.

Irrespective of Spurs’ willingness to sit down with Man City and negotiate the striker’s sale, the visiting fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are convinced they know the player’s will…

It’s pretty safe to assume that Kane is open to the idea of signing for Man City, but with time running out in the summer window, the likeliness of the deal materialising is decreasing.

Spurs can ill afford to lose a player as influential as Kane without re-investing the cash into carefully thought out replacements. There’s very little time left for them to make such plans.

If Man City really do want to get Kane through the door in the next fortnight, they ought to be sticking around after full-time this afternoon and demanding his release.

