Harry Kane not in Tottenham squad to face Manchester City over ‘fitness concerns’

Harry Kane will not feature for Tottenham against Manchester City this afternoon with there being question marks over his fitness.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Kane’s future as a Tottenham player has been under the microscope in recent weeks.

Kane is 28-years-old and arguably the best striker on the planet, but is yet to win a major piece of silverware in his professional career to date.

As a result, the rumour mill has been returning virtually endlessly, with Kane to Man City being considered the most plausible possibility.

With Tottenham hosting Man City on the opening day of their Premier League campaign, naturally people were wondering if Kane would be in the right mindset to play.

While there has been no official word given on that front, Kane has NOT been included in Tottenham’s squad to compete in the fixture this afternoon.

The Athletic report that his omission is over fitness concerns, but fans are naturally going to be reading further into it than that.

There’s just two weeks left of the window now, let’s see what happens.