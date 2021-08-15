The gloves are well and truly off at Barcelona, as the Catalans stumble from one crisis to the next after allowing Lionel Messi to move on to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of Barca’s first match of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign at home to Real Sociedad, former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has fired a broadside at the man who took over from him earlier this year, Joan Laporta.

The latter’s claims that all of Barca’s current ills can be attributed to the former’s time in office has been met with a strong rebuttal, and according to Sport, Bartomeu has sent a public letter challenging Laporta to make public his findings.

Bartomeu makes suggestions that, in fact, Laporta hasn’t done his due diligence and that Messi would still be a Barca player if he was in power.

It has put the ball firmly in Laporta’s court now, with Barca fans surely wanting to know exactly why Messi was allowed to leave and why Neymar has also been paid off, another bone of contention from Bartomeu’s letter.

The new president has called a press conference on Monday to respond to the allegations.

A new week is just around the corner, but it’ll be the same old mess for the blaugranes.