Leeds United wish to secure striker Patrick Bamford to a new long-term contract in an effort to ward off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

The Telegraph report that Bamford is as an option for Spurs as they look to bolster their attack, something that Fabio Paratici was already tasked with before Harry Kane began his push to leave.

Bamford starred in the Premier League last season as Leeds returned to the top-flight, contributing a brilliant tally of 17 goals and eight assists.

The 27-year-old showed the quality that saw him billed as a potential star when he broke through at Nottingham Forest and then became part of Chelsea’s ranks.

Bamford is a natural scorer and doesn’t count on penalties either, just one of the ace’s 17 top-flight last season came from the spot.

The Telegraph do reiterate that Dusan Vlahovic is the No.1 target for the north London outfit, but Spurs have had to eye all options as Fiorentina look to sign the 21-year-old Serbian to a new contract.

Bamford returned to the top-flight as a seasoned striker, a far-cry from the youngster who was thrown in at the deep end with Premier League loan spells to Crystal Palace, Norwich, Burnley and Middlesbrough.

The Telegraph add that Bamford is in the final year of his current deal – which is the one he signed on his arrival in the summer of 2018, potentially piling the pressure on Leeds as Spurs circle.

Bamford is the focal point of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, they need to do everything they can to keep hold him, or at least tie him to a new deal to avoid being forced to potentially part with him on the cheap.

With the Telegraph noting that the Leeds man was being considered for the England squad until Gareth Southgate elected to choose Ollie Watkins instead, the Peacocks should do their best to keep hold of Bamford, as his value to them and within the market could sky rocket if he earns a call-up anytime soon.