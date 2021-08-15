Leeds United reignite interest in signing Uruguay international midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly returned to the running to sign Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari.

Nandez has been one of the players most strongly linked to Leeds in the summer transfer window to date.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have recruited Junior Firpo from Barcelona, as well as signing Jack Harrison on a permanent deal, but it won’t be sufficient, as was shown by their 5-1 battering at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Nahitan Nandez could now be a priority, with TMW reporting that Leeds are now set to return to the negotiating table with Cagliari in hope of signing the midfielder before the transfer deadline.

MORE: Crystal Palace set to lock horns with Leeds United in race for Huddersfield Town midfielder

Nandez to Arsenal was previously mooted as a possibility, but nothing came of reports linking the Uruguayan with a move to the Emirates. Leeds appear to be the side most interested in striking a deal.

It remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to convince Cagliari to sell before the end of the month. Leeds fans will be crossing their fingers that a deal will be struck in the next fortnight.