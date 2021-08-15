Liverpool forward courted by Premier League trio as Reds look to raise cash for late transfer splurge

Liverpool striker Divock Origi reportedly has three potential suitors in the Premier League.

Origi has had his moments under Jurgen Klopp, with the late winner against Everton, the goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner against Barcelona and Liverpool’s second in the Champions League final all providing fond memories for the fanbase.

However, the Belgian has little prospect of getting first-team minutes this campaign, and with Liverpool finding themselves in a position where they need to sell in order to buy, you imagine he’s one who could be heading out the exit door.

If Liverpool do make the definitive decision to cash-in on the 26-year-old before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, it doesn’t appear as though they’re going to have a great deal of difficulty finding a buyer.

According to the Telegraph, Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all considering making a move to sign Origi. There is no suggestion in the report that any one side is closer to signing the striker than the others mentioned.

Origi has been a bit-part player for the bulk of his Liverpool career, with many of his 157 appearances coming as a substitute. Now approaching his prime years, now could be the right time for him to go and seek regular minutes elsewhere.