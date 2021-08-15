Man City fans’ bitterness spills over as reports detail clashes with stewards and attempt to pull down LGBTQ+ flag

Manchester City fans have reportedly been causing trouble at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

The City fans made the trip to North London in hope of seeing their team put three points on the board, but fell to a 1-0 defeat, something they ought to be getting used to following defeats to Chelsea (Champions League) and Leicester City (Community Shield).

However, the bitter, sore-losing City supporters were clearly unable to keep their emotions under control, having been accused of clashing with stewards at the stadium AND attempting to tear down Spurs’ LGBTQ+ rainbow flag.

Situation has subsided now as fans filter out of the ground. Hard to know what triggered that as it happened on the opposite side of the ground to the press box but two City fans had earlier invaded the pitch. Two Spurs fans from a different part of the ground did the same. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 15, 2021

The unrest among Man City fans at Spurs at the front of the stadium by the pitch. Then some appeared to try to take down the Spurs rainbow flag in the area https://t.co/LDl6qjRiUN — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 15, 2021

MORE: Ruthless fans say Jack Grealish ‘doesn’t belong’ at Manchester City after being ‘bullied’ against Tottenham

It’s a real sorry state of affairs and the worst way possible for City to begin their Premier League campaign, both on and off the pitch. You wonder why on Earth Harry Kane would want to sign for club whose fans have conducted themselves in such a contemptible manner on his turf.

If Kane has held talks with Man City over a transfer from Tottenham, he might legitimately be having second thoughts after watching that display from the champions and their fans.