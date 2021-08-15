As Tottenham Hotspur prepare to take on Manchester City in their opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season at White Hart Lane, all of the pre-match chatter is likely to surround Harry Kane.

It isn’t yet clear if the centre-forward will play for the hosts against the team that he’s expressly asked to join, but what does appear to be a certainty is that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, isn’t going to entertain any interest from his City counterparts.

According to the Telegraph, they’ll meet face-to-face for the first time on Sunday afternoon, but Levy isn’t for turning – at any price.

Not even a British transfer record of £120m which it’s been suggested that City will be happy to pay for Kane’s services.

Clearly, the north Londoners don’t want an unhappy player in their ranks, however, Kane is known as being ultra professional so is unlikely to rock the boat if he’s still a Tottenham player come September 1.

City’s bid would certainly allow Spurs to strengthen in other areas, however, so it’s a dangerous game that Levy continues to play at this stage.