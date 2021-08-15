Russell Martin had some encouraging words for Swansea supporters in an update on the interest in Manchester United talent Ethan Laird after their recent match, according to Wales Online.

The Welsh outlet report that the 20-year-old, who was with Martin at MK Dons for the second-half of last season, is set to undergo a medical at Swansea’s training ground on Sunday.

Martin actually told the media that Laird was in attendance for the goalless draw against fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, hoping that’s a sign that the ace is ‘ready to come in’.

Laird provided four assists in 24 appearances under Martin for League One MK Dons last season, showing signs that he’s capable of stepping up to the challenge of Championship football.

Martin added that a medical is still required, whilst he still ‘needs to discuss’ how a switch to Swansea would ‘work’ for Laird, with the boss insisting that a chat was planned for this morning.

Here is what Martin had to say on Laird, who watched the Swans battle against the Blades:

“He was upstairs watching tonight, so if he’s driven all the way down to Swansea, I hope that he’s ready to come in, he needs a medical and he needs to sit down with us and discuss how it’s going to work.”

“But he’s here and I look forward to seeing him tomorrow morning then we’ll have a chat and see where it goes from there, but hopefully that’ll be one that gets done.”

Laird has bags of pace, making him an ideal option for the wing-back spot in Martin’s system. The 20-year-old is naturally a right-back but can also feature on the left.

The England youth international debuted for United in the 19/20 season, making two appearances in the Europa League.

With the prospect of advancing his career with a spell in the Championship, it seems ideal for Laird to link up with a manager he’s familiar with, that should make the transition as smooth as possible.