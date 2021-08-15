West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been rated ‘as good as anyone in the Premier League’ by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson on this weekend’s edition of Soccer Saturday, per Hammers News.

Merson exclaimed that Antonio is capable of ‘easily’ handling two defenders on his own. He’s impressed over the last two seasons with 20 goals and eight assists in 50 Premier League outings over that period.

The 31-year-old has been playing the best football of his career, looking more dangerous than the times he was part of England squads, as he’s transitioned to a centre-forward in recent years.

Antonio has starred as the Hammers’ frontman over the last two years, not letting injury troubles disrupt him as he’s been a dependable figure in the attack whenever he’s fit.

The Englishman has become more and more important to the East London outfit, considering the woes of attackers like big-money signing Sebastien Haller, who was offloaded last January.

Merson raved about Antonio on Soccer Saturday:

“100 per cent. They brought in Lingard last season and he was phenomenal, he’s not come back.”

“Antonio, when you get him on the pitch, as a target man and the way he leads the line, he’s as good as anyone in the Premier League. He can handle two defenders easily on his own.”

Antonio will be one of the prime attacking threats for David Moyes’ side in their top-flight opener against Newcastle today, and he certainly has the quality to bully their defence and make an impact.