Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as new PSG colleagues and, by the looks of it, best mates, can be filed in the things you thought you would never see drawer.

The pair of former La Liga warriors were confirmed enemies for the last 15 years of El Clasico clashes, but fate has brought them together for a career swan song in Paris.

With the Parisiens best chance of Champions League glory arguably coming in 2021/22, it’s no wonder they’re smiling.