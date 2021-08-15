In the 39th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and West Ham, the Magpies flew back into the lead after the Hammers collapsed following a cross.

After Allan Saint-Maximin once again dazzled around Declan Rice, the ball scuttled about and eventually found its way to Matt Ritchie on the left-wing.

The Scotsman showcased the quality of his delivery as he sent a dangerous ball into the area, Angelo Ogbonna attempted to meet the cross but was towered over by Isaac Hayden, as the ball evaded both.

Jacob Murphy was right behind and on hand to steer the ball into the back of the net with a tidy header as he was left unmarked by West Ham.

Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will face the wrath of the supporters and intense questions after the veteran stopper effectively remained stuck on his spot, not attempting to save the effort.

Steve Bruce enjoyed that ? Good play from Matt Ritchie down the left wing as he puts in a wonderful cross into the area and up pops Jacob Murphy with a dinked header to restore the lead!#NUFC 2-1 #WHUFC ? Watch live on Sky Sports PL

? #NEWWHU ? https://t.co/y2ckA2Rz5e pic.twitter.com/PqxhUPrBq7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

David Moyes should be absolutely disgusted with the manner in which the east London outfit have responded to crosses this afternoon, it’s very sloppy and Steve Bruce’s men have capitalised twice.