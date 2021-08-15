Nuno Espirito Santo on Harry Kane absence vs Man City + comment that’ll worry Tottenham fans

Nuno Espirito Santo has provided insight into why Harry Kane was not selected for Tottenham against Manchester City.

There was a major question mark over Kane’s involvement in the fixture, with Tottenham hosting Man City, the team that he has been strongly linked with moving to in recent weeks.

As the team sheets were released and it became clear that Kane had not been selected, you could be forgiven for assuming it was as a consequence of the ongoing transfer speculation.

However, here’s what Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has had to say…

While Nuno may well be telling the truth in that Kane has been left out due to his lack of match fitness, the final part of that sentence hardly inspires confidence from a Tottenham perspective.

Nuno has now had the opportunity to speak to Kane and determine whether he has any intention of staying at Tottenham, yet he’s unsure what decision the striker will make over the coming fortnight.

It’s going to be a long and anxious end to the transfer window for the Spurs supporters…

