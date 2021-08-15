With two weeks left of the summer transfer window, there’s ample time for Arsenal to conclude more deals.

Given their poor showing against Brentford in the opening fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Mikel Arteta arguably needs to get one or two more new faces in.

A home fixture against Chelsea next weekend has already become important for the fact that if the Gunners were to lose that, they’d have no points after two games and would already be playing catch up.

After last season, that’s hardly the ideal scenario for a Gunners side that need to be pushing for Europe.

One player who stood out for them in 2020/21 despite their overall showing was Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian took the decision to return to the Spanish capital at the end of his loan spell with the north Londoners, however, that doesn’t look to have done him any favours.

He’s not wanted by Carlo Ancelotti, and with Goal reporting that Real Madrid will listen to any offers over €40m (£34m), Arteta should get in quick to secure Odegaard’s services.