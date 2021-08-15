A defeat away at Chelsea might well have been expected for Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season, however, the manner in which the Eagles capitulated so easily has forced Patrick Vieira straight back into the transfer market.

In a thinly-veiled dig at his employers, the Frenchman has said that the squad has to be strengthened before the end of the window because Palace’s young players just aren’t up to the rigours of the English top-flight at present.

To that end, the Daily Mail are reporting that the south Londoners are already in talks to acquire Will Hughes from Watford.

The 26-year-old has been training with the club’s U23 side after refusing to sign a new deal with the Hornets, and the Palace option represents a good option to leave, whilst staying in the capital.

Hughes had a great season with Watford as he helped get them promoted back from the Championship, but he clearly feels that a change is required.

Palace’s next fixture is against newcomers, Brentford, who’ll still be cock-a-hoop after their win over Arsenal, so time is of the essence to get Hughes in.