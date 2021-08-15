Paul Pogba has finally made a definitive decision on his Manchester United future

His future at Manchester United has been the source of much speculation over the last few transfer windows, but it appears that Paul Pogba has finally made a decision on what’s next.

At 28 years of age, his next contract is likely to be his last big one, so clearly it has to be exactly right for the player before he puts pen to paper.

Unfortunately, for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man United supporters, that looks likely to be something he’ll be doing for Real Madrid rather than the Red Devils.

According to the Daily Star, he will run down the last year of his United contract before leaving for free and heading to the Spanish capital in 2022.

With Kylian Mbappe expected to be at the Santiago Bernabeu by then too, and with a possible addition of Erling Haaland, it’s obvious why the French World Cup winner wants to make the switch.

Paul Pogba is set to leave Man United

Although United are sure to be disappointed, if he plays like he did against Leeds for the remainder of the season, they can have no complaints.

By stating his intentions early too, it saves there being a cloud hanging over the squad in 2021/22.

