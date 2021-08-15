(Video) Gerard Pique poetically scores Barcelona’s first goal of the post-Lionel Messi era vs Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Gerard Pique has scored Barcelona’s first goal of the season against Real Sociedad this evening.

Pique is not only one of the greatest defenders in Barcelona’s history, but he’s also been earmarked as a future president,

News broke earlier in the week that the Spaniard had agreed to a substantial wage cut in order to allow Barcelona to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

The veteran defender appears intent on ensuring Barca do not fall apart following the departure of Lionel Messi, which is why it’s fitting that he’s scored the first goal of the post-Messi era.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

MORE: Gerard Pique takes significant pay cut so Barcelona can register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola reveals worrying Manchester City injury problem after defeat to Tottenham
Man City fans’ bitterness spills over as reports detail clashes with stewards and attempt to pull down LGBTQ+ flag
Ruthless fans say Jack Grealish ‘doesn’t belong’ at Manchester City after being ‘bullied’ against Tottenham

Pique is the dictionary definition of a legend, with his contributions to Barcelona beyond what is feasible to repay.

Remarkably, at the grand old age of 34, he looks determined to be a key figure for Ronald Koeman this campaign, in both areas of the football pitch.

We can only imagine how much Barcelona fans must love this man…

More Stories Gerard Pique

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.