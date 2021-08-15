(Video) Gerard Pique poetically scores Barcelona’s first goal of the post-Lionel Messi era vs Real Sociedad

Gerard Pique has scored Barcelona’s first goal of the season against Real Sociedad this evening.

Pique is not only one of the greatest defenders in Barcelona’s history, but he’s also been earmarked as a future president,

News broke earlier in the week that the Spaniard had agreed to a substantial wage cut in order to allow Barcelona to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

The veteran defender appears intent on ensuring Barca do not fall apart following the departure of Lionel Messi, which is why it’s fitting that he’s scored the first goal of the post-Messi era.

Pique takes a pay cut to help his club, heads in their first goal of the season, and then kisses the badge in celebration! ? A Barcelona legend ?? pic.twitter.com/k3jafCXXxx — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) August 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pique is the dictionary definition of a legend, with his contributions to Barcelona beyond what is feasible to repay.

Remarkably, at the grand old age of 34, he looks determined to be a key figure for Ronald Koeman this campaign, in both areas of the football pitch.

We can only imagine how much Barcelona fans must love this man…