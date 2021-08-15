His 2020/21 season has only just concluded thanks to his country’s appearance at the Copa America and Olympic Games, but Brazil and Everton star, Richarlison, won’t be getting any rest just yet.

After one day off, according to the Liverpool ECHO, he was back in training with the Toffees, however, Everton manager, Rafael Benitez, has a plan for the striker which should see him in good stead for the rest of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Despite coming off the back of an 11-month season, it appears that Richarlison’s fitness hasn’t suffered too much, giving the Spaniard an idea of how to make the most of the international break.

MORE: Liverpool fans in tears over this

After firing one of their goals in the win over Southampton, it’s expected he’ll still feature in the next three matches against Leeds, Huddersfield and Burnley.

However, according to the Liverpool ECHO, Benitez believes that Brazil will be giving him time off from their World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina and Peru.

More Stories / Latest News Paul Pogba has finally made a definitive decision on his Manchester United future Everton make huge mistake with tribute video that includes a picture of Anne Frank Video: Diego Costa joins Brazilian side following eight months without a club

That would mean a full two-week rest in September, and the opportunity to recharge the batteries.