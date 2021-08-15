(Video) Declan Rice spun by Allan Saint-Maximin as Callum Wilson gives Newcastle the lead over West Ham

Callum Wilson gave Newcastle United the lead over West Ham United at St. James’ Park… and Declan Rice is NOT going to want to see this again.

With Rice having starred for England at Euro 2020, and West Ham seemingly having fended off interest from Chelsea in signing him, the stage was set for the midfielder to have another stellar campaign with the Hammers.

While we’re sure Rice will kick on and enjoy a season as successful as the last, he’s got off to a pretty disastrous start, with Allan Saint-Maximin having turned him inside out before providing the assist for Callum Wilson’s opener.

Rice does not often find himself defending one-on-one in the full-back position against a winger as skilful and difficult to deal with as Saint-Maximin, but he’s still been left with egg on his face here.

The Newcastle wide-man cut back and forth FOUR times before finally getting the better of Rice, who could do nothing to prevent the subsequent cross and Wilson’s finish.

