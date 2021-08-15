Brendan Rodgers has offered a brief update on James Maddison and Ryan Bertrand, via Leicestershire Live, after the Foxes started their Premier League season with victory against Wolves.

Maddison was replaced by new signing Boubakary Soumare in the 62nd minute of the tie, having taken a ‘whack’ on his back against the Wanderers.

Leicestershire Live note that Maddison actually went down twice in the first-half, receiving treatment.

Despite that, Rodgers insisted that the playmaker was ‘moving okay’ and hinted that the substitution wasn’t solely due to the injury, as he felt the Foxes needed ‘more energy’.

Fortunately, the loss of one of their prime creators didn’t hinder Leicester at all as they held on to their one-goal lead and took all three points.

Rodgers added that Maddison was due to receive treatment on Sunday.

New signing Ryan Bertrand missed the opener entirely after testing positive for Covid-19, something that Rodgers labelled as ‘unfortunate’ owing to the fact that the left-back was ‘fine’ all week.

Rodgers confirmed that Maddison would receive some treatment on Sunday:

“He (Maddison) took a whack on his back and he was moving okay but I felt we needed more energy, he’ll get some treatment in the morning and we’ll see how he is.”

With Bertrand, things will be out of Leicester’s hands as it will depend on Covid-19 regulations:

“He had a lateral flow test and it came up as positive, I’ll need to speak to the medical team.”

“He trained all week and was fine, it’s just unfortunate. I’ll speak with the medical team and we’ll see where Ryan’s at for next week.”

The Bertrand blow is a damaging one as the east Midlands outfit already have key defenders Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and James Justin sidelined with injuries.

Full-back Timothy Castagne was also left out of the matchday squad against Wolves, though he may be nearing a return from the fractured eye socket as it’s noted that he trained this week.

It would be a real shame to see Maddison sidelined, the midfielder was dazzling in the Premier League last season before his fine form was cut short by injury, the ace wasn’t effective once he returned, ultimately leaving the Coventry academy graduate unable to win a spot in England’s Euros squad.

The Foxes at least have two extra days of preparation for their tie against the Hammers, as it has been selected for Monday Night Football viewing, hopefully allowing them to get their players back fit.