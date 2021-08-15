Barcelona reignite interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder amid links to Liverpool

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Saul’s nine-year contract, signed in 2017, made it seem improbable that the Spaniard would ever depart the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, there has been pretty intense speculation over his future at Atletico from the very first day of the transfer window, with Barcelona being one of the club’s mentioned in the running.

Back in June, there were suggestions that Saul to Barcelona was ON, with Antoine Griezmann thought to be heading the other way in a swap deal.

While that deal appeared to have collapsed, Todo Fichajes now report that Barcelona are back in the mix for Saul and will look to sign him before the transfer deadline.

MORE: Saul Niguez’s representatives laying groundwork for summer move to Premier League giants

CaughtOffside reported earlier in the month that Saul’s representatives were working on a move which would take Saul to Liverpool.

Our understanding at the time was that it was very much the people in Saul’s camp pushing for the move, rather than the player himself or Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds are legitimately interested in signing the 26-year-old and would look to intervene if Barcelona made a move.

That ought to become clear over the next fortnight.