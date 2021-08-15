(Video) Son Heung-min gives Tottenham lead over Man City after Ruben Dias attempts to do Ederson’s job for him

Son Heung-min has opened the scoring for Tottenham against Manchester City with a brilliant goal.

As soon as the teams were released and Harry Kane was not even named on the Spurs bench, you had to fear for them.

Manchester City will have been left wounded by defeat to Leicester City in the Community Shield, and they started brightly.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men were unable to find a breakthrough, allowing Spurs the opportunity to grow into the game.

Spurs started the second-half as the better and brighter team and have now got their reward for it.

Courtesy of Son Heung-min, and what a goal it was, too!

Nathan Ake was at fault at Wembley last weekend, you wonder if he just backed off a little too far instead of engaging Son and denying the shooting opportunity.

Ruben Dias also appears to have put his goalkeeper off by being so deep and attempting to throw himself in front of the ball.

It’s pretty calamitous defending from the reigning Premier League champions, but take nothing away from Son – that’s a great finish!