With the summer transfer window still open for another couple of weeks, there’s plenty of time for clubs across Europe to pad out their squads with much-needed new signings.

Tottenham Hotspur are still standing firm on allowing Harry Kane to leave the club, however, the money they would receive from Manchester City would allow them to strengthen significantly in other areas.

Evidently, sporting director, Fabio Paratici, believes that Spurs’ defence needs to be bolstered, and to that end, The Times are reporting that Villarreal’s highly-rated Spanish international, Pau Torres, is being targeted in a €55m swoop.

The north Londoners will have got a good look at him as he helped the Yellow Submarine to an epic Europa League win over Manchester United last season.

He also played in Euro 2020 before going to the Olympics in Japan with the Spanish squad, finishing as eventual runners-up.

Nuno Espirito Santo won’t want dressing room equilibrium unbalanced for too long after the start of the campaign, so Paratici and Daniel Levy need to get their skates on.