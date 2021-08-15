Thomas Tuchel has made the decision to organise a friendly for Chelsea today, which will offer an opportunity to the Blues players who have not had the chance to build their match fitness yet.

Simon Johnson of the Athletic reports that Tuchel has arranged the tie that will take place on Sunday, which looks to be a wise move considering the lack of action for a number of returning stars.

With some players arriving later than others due to their participation with their national teams this summer, some have not had the opportunity to build their match fitness during pre-season.

After some digging, it appears that the Blues will take on National League side Weymouth in a behind-closed-doors friendly that will kick-off at 2pm. The warm-up tie will be held at Chelsea’s Cobham base.

Tuchel has revealed that he has arranged a friendly on Sunday for the #CFC players who are short of match fitness – a lot of the internationals are lacking minutes following return from summer break. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) August 14, 2021

? One more friendly before the Vanarama National League season starts and it’s the newly crowned UEFA Super Cup champions @ChelseaFC. Please note that this friendly is behind closed doors.#UpTheTerras pic.twitter.com/CtWoKWCDOq — Weymouth FC (@theterras) August 13, 2021

Chelsea began their campaign with a hard-fought Super Cup tie against Villarreal on Wednesday, which was taken all the way to penalties, before starting their Premier League season against Palace yesterday.

Tuchel did make five changes to the starting lineup for the Villarreal tie ahead of the 3-0 win against the Eagles, but given the importance of both ties there’s been little chance to fit in those who’ve not featured at all or seen sparing action during pre-season.

Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, for example, have not played a single minute since they returned to the club, seeing no action in pre-season and being left as unused substitutes against Villarreal and Palace.

Considering the important role that the duo play for the side, the potential opportunity to work towards match sharpness in a friendly encounter is massive.

With a big clash against rivals Arsenal next up, who they lost to in both of the sides’ top-flight meetings last season, it seems smart by Tuchel to set up a friendly that should offer him more options against the Gunners and also ease the burden on the bunch that have just played twice in quick succession.