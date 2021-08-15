As he begins a new chapter in his career at Man United, Raphael Varane will look back on his unveiling with a tinge of regret, thanks to Phil Jones.

The French World Cup winner stepped out onto the Old Trafford turf in front of a packed Theatre of Dreams, and they rose to acclaim their new No.19.

Therein lies the problem, however.

With footballers being superstitious and prickly about all manner of things, it appears that the one thing Varane wanted above anything else was to be able to slip comfortably into the No.4 shirt.

Jones was having none of it.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Varane asked specifically for the No.4 during negotiations, the same number he wore at Real Madrid, but Jones flatly refused to give it up.

Given that Jones hasn’t made an appearance for the United first-team in over 18 months, and is unlikely to unless there’s a huge injury crisis, it’s a little mean spirited.

Not that it will make a difference to how Varane performs when alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence.

He can’t fail to have been impressed by their 5-1 demolition of Leeds United on Saturday, and will likely be champing at the bit to get involved.