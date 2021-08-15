Video: Brazilian starlet linked to West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur scores impressive game-winning goal for São Paulo

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are two clubs expressing interest in São Paulo FC midfielder Igor Gomes.

The 22-year-old has potential, which has attracted the two Premier League sides. Gomes scored an impressive game-winning goal for São Paulo in stoppage time to secure a victory Grêmio. 

With only a few days left in the transfer window, it will be interesting to see if either club pulls the trigger on the midfielder. A recent report reveals that Spurs could be leading the charge for the player.

