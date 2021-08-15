Video: Diego Costa joins Brazilian side following eight months without a club

Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker Diego Costa is heading to Brazil as the 32-year-old striker has officially joined Atletico Mineiro.

After being out of action eight months following his departure from Atletico Madrid, Costa struggled to find a club due to his high wage demands. Nonetheless, it seems as though the Brazilian side has done enough to convince the Spain international to join.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Costa is signing a contract to keep him at Atletico Mineiro until December 2022.