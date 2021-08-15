The start of the new Premier League season meant that Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were back in the Match of the Day studios to report on events from the opening day.

With the former Arsenal man deep in thought as he looked over his notes in the green room before filming, Newcastle legend, Shearer, decided to play a trick on his colleague.

Creeping up behind him, he unleashed a bellowing ‘come on’ which clearly scared Wright, who then fell about with the giggles.

Not only that, but he couldn’t resist a swear word or two after being pranked.