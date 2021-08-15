Manchester City supporters have decided to follow in the disrespectful footsteps of Leeds fans by taking up the chant mocking Man United pair Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho today.

As City supporters enjoyed themselves inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium ahead of their big Premier League encounter this afternoon, they erupted into the chant that first came about yesterday.

City fans could be heard singing ‘Sancho and Rashford you’ve let the country down’ en masse, in reference to the penalties they missed for England in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy.

Rashford and Sancho missed spot-kicks before Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka was resigned to the same fate in the eyes of Gianluigi Donnarumma during the final shootout against the Azzurri.

Whilst City are the cross-town rivals of United and Leeds seem themselves as historic rivals of the Red Devils, stooping to this level seems very low and unsavoury.

Sancho and Rashford let the country down ? pic.twitter.com/9bxPgnYGtY — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) August 15, 2021

It’s a shame to see supporters of rival clubs revelling in the heartbreak of England players, especially when it’s aimed at a charitable icon like Rashford and a 21-year-old in Sancho.

Whatever anyone thinks about the spot-kicks from Rashford and Sancho, the pair deserve respect for at least showing the courage to step up when called upon by Gareth Southgate.

It’s particularly ironic to see City supporters mocking the pair when it was their own Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish who were criticised for allowing youngsters like Sancho and Saka to step up.