When West Ham fans talk about legends of the club, the same old names always come up in conversation.

Moore, Hurst, Peters, Bonds, Brooking, Lampard, Ferdinand, Di Canio…

That roll call is largely justified of course, however, the Hammers have one player that deserves to sit up on that podium with the greats.

Michail Antonio is a throwback centre-forward in the modern era, but is perfectly at home amongst those illustrious names.

So much so that he’s just one goal away from making history for the east Londoners.

If he manages to find the net at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, he will equal Di Canio as the player with the most Premier League goals for West Ham.

Playing as a solo striker or as the main man in a front two, Antonio is a master of the forward’s art, and the fact he isn’t a big name shouldn’t be held against him.

It’s time to put some respect on his name.