David Moyes gives encouraging update on West Ham’s transfer activity

West Ham United manager David Moyes has confirmed that the club will be active in the transfer market over the next fortnight.

The Hammers played their opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, fighting back to secure an impressive 4-2 victory.

While Moyes’ men did look dangerous going forward, even in the absence of Jesse Lingard, there were defensive frailties which need to be addressed, likely by bringing in a new centre-back.

Moyes has confirmed that could be on the cards, having revealed post-match that West Ham will be looking to conduct further transfer business between now and the end of the month.

David Moyes on Transfers: “Undoubtedly, I am going to try and add to the squad. I will be adding a defender and maybe other players as well…” ?? #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/IytCGs3kUP — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) August 15, 2021

Every West Ham fan will no doubt have their own individual ideas as to who the club could draft in to tighten up at the back, as well as strengthen their selection options at the spearhead of their attack.

It remains to be seen exactly who will be targeted and whether the West Ham hierarchy will be successful in their attempts to get them through the door before the window ‘slams’ shut.