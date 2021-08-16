Argentina announces where they’ll play their September World Cup qualifiers

Posted by

CONMEBOL has confirmed the triple date for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, and the Argentine Football Association affirmed the setting for the only home match of the Argentine National Team. 

Argentina’s lone fixture at home will come on September 9th, and the AFA has announced that the reigning Copa America champions will play at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham and West Ham target discusses the pressures of playing for a big club
(Video) Martin Braithwaite bags his second goal of the night as Barcelona extend lead to three over Real Sociedad
(Video) Martin Braithwaite proves he can fill Lionel Messi’s shoes with Barcelona goal on stroke of half-time

The last time of the Argentina National Team in the Monumental was on September 5th, 2017, a 1-1 against Venezuela for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

For their other two fixtures on this triple date, the Lionel Messi-led Argentina will head to Caracas to face Venezuela and visit São Paulo for a Copa America final rematch against Brazil.

Argentina sits in second place behind Brazil in the World Cup Qualifying standings through six matches with 12 points. La Albiceleste is ahead of Ecuador by three points, while Uruguay and Colombia trail by four points, so they’ll need to pad their lead over these next three fixtures.

More Stories Argentina National Team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.