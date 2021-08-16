There’s never a dull moment at Barcelona these days, and ahead of a Monday afternoon press conference, president, Joan Laporta, has some explaining to do.

Laporta, fresh from his last meeting with the media to attempt to explain the departure of Lionel Messi, will now have to field questions of an entirely different kind.

On Friday, former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has stayed ominously quiet since he was ousted from power, sent him a public letter demanding to know why Messi was allowed to leave and for Laporta to prove beyond doubt that he had the figures to back up his claims of wrongdoing by Bartomeu’s board.

Apparently, so incensed was Laporta that he announced Monday’s press conference to provide all of the due diligence that has been done by his board since taking over five months ago.

However, he’ll have another, unexpected problem to deal with. Barcelona’s official website noted on Friday that Gerard Pique had agreed to reduce his salary in order that the club could register its new signings.

It’s believed any salary reductions were long since agreed, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case according to Pique.

“I did it quickly for the registrations,” he said after Barca’s victory over Real Sociedad, per the Mirror, indicating that it’s only a recent development.

That then begs the question why things have been left until the last minute, and whether, in fact, the club really did do all that they could to retain Messi.