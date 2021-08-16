Chelsea could still send Trevoh Chalobah on loan despite impressive Premier League debut

The competition is always fierce for any youngster at an elite club, so even coming in and shining on your league debut isn’t enough to earn a proper run in the team.

Trevoh Chalovah was outstanding for Chelsea in their win over Crystal Palace at the weekend and he even got on the scoresheet with a lovely strike, but a report from the Guardian has indicated that he could be loaned out this year.

It’s believed that the plan is still to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde so that would restrict any playing time of the youngster, but he also has only one year left on his contract so an extension would need to be sorted before loaning him out.

There are parallels with his brother Nathaniel who was brilliant on loan and did look impressive when he got the occasional chance in the Chelsea first team, but he still had to leave in order to further his career.

Chalobah has certainly shown that he can perform in the top flight so a full season of starting as a loanee will be better for him than a handful of appearances here and there, and you would hope there will be plenty of interest if he is made available.