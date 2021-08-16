In less than a week’s time, Romelu Lukaku is expected to make a second debut for Chelsea, with the squad travelling just across the capital for a date with London rivals, Arsenal.

The Belgian’s arrival will have certainly got the Blues faithful excited, and that feeling has extended to his new team-mates too.

Christian Pulisic is just one of the squad members to be looking forward to lining up alongside the centre-forward, as the west Londoners go all out to bridge the gap between them and reigning champions Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel will hope his side have enough about them to do just that.

The German has been brilliant for the Blues, guiding them to Champions League glory and making them one of the hardest teams to beat in the Premier League.

“Lukaku is a great striker,” Pulisic said to Chelsea’s official website.

“He plays really good with his back to goal, holding the ball, and he’s a great goalscorer, so I’m very excited to play with him. It’s going to be exciting times.”

If Lukaku can bring anything like the form he showed in Serie A last season, then both Chelsea’s fans and players are in for a treat.