After an awful start to their 2021/22 Premier League season, Arsenal supporters appear to finally have something to cheer about after it was reported that Granit Xhaka has extended his deal.

The north Londoners need to pick themselves up and go again in their first home game of the season against Chelsea next weekend, and in order to do so, they need their big players to stand up and be counted.

Xhaka can consider himself in that bracket, and with his contract issues seemingly resolved, per a tweet from reliable sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, it’s onwards and upwards as far as the Swiss is concerned.

Mikel Arteta will hope to recover Xhaka’s best version, with the midfielder a fearsome competitor for the Gunners.

Granit Xhaka deal, completed and confirmed. Contract signed until June 2025 with increased salary after AS Roma talks collapsed weeks ago. ? #AFC Arsenal are also working to sign Ødegaard on permanent deal – waiting for ‘green light’ from Real Madrid to submit the official bid. https://t.co/g9INNwnNIt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2021

For the player himself, the deal brings to an end any uncertainty and can allow him to concentrate fully on his game moving forward.

The north Londoners are going to need his dynamism to stop them falling off of the pace in the Premier League again.