In a sign of just how well Leicester city are progressing under Brendan Rodgers and the club’s owners, the Foxes appear to have staved off the interest in Harvey Barnes from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Barnes has seen his star continue to rise over the last couple of seasons, and it was a foregone conclusion that there would be interest in him, however, just as he did at Liverpool and then at Celtic, Rodgers is winning plaudits for the expansive way his sides play the game.

At the King Power Stadium, Barnes is a huge part of that.

According to David Ornstein for The Athletic, the 23-year-old will commit himself to Leicester for the next four years on a vastly improved contract.

Though it isn’t yet announced, everything has been agreed with only a few final minor details remaining.

With a European campaign ahead of them, Barnes’ commitment is great news for all concerned.