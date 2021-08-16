After a stunning start to their first La Liga campaign in an age without Lionel Messi, things are already looking up for Barcelona.

A double from Martin Braithwaite, and one each from Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, saw the Catalans sweep aside a dogged Real Sociedad side that haven’t won at Camp Nou for 30 years now.

There was a lot to admire in their play, including in midfield where, alongside stalwart and new captain Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri dominated.

One player omitted from the squad altogether was Ilaix Moriba.

The youngster is still involved in a contract dispute with the club, and won’t be picked as a result.

One of the most highly-rated stars to come out of La Masia in recent times, his attitude and that of his agent isn’t helpful to Barca at best.

Seemingly, Moriba’s demands are far in excess of what the club believe is acceptable, and there have even been suggestions that he would be happy to sit on the sidelines for a season so that he can leave for free in a year’s time.

That’s alerted both Manchester clubs to his availability, as well as other English top-flight outfits, including Liverpool, according to 90min, who have held talks with the player’s representatives.