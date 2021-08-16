When Manchester City finally reached their first-ever Champions League final last season, one of their most famous fans, Noel Gallagher, must surely have felt, along with thousands of other City supporters, that it was their time to lift the cup with the big ears.

Pep Guardiola’s side had won the Premier League at a canter, and were playing well heading into the showpiece in Porto against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

On the day, unfortunately for Gallagher, City never really got going, and as a result, the 1-0 win for the Blues was a fair reflection of play across the 90 minutes.

If the High Flying Birds front man thought his day was bad, it was just about to get even worse.

According to talkSPORT, he skulked out of the stadium at full-time and immediately bumped into a former Britpop rival.

“Let me tell you a funny story about that night…” Gallagher said on the Jonny Owen and Friends show.

“As the game finishes, I stomp out the ground in a huff, and who’s the first person I meet outside the ground? Damon Albarn!

“He goes to one Chelsea game every ten years – the last game he’s been to was probably the last Champions League final they won!

“And he’s like, ‘alright mate?!’ Of all the people!

“I was like, ‘oh well done’, and he said, ‘oh you’ll win it one day’. I was like, ‘I swear to God…’

“Then, as he’s kind of consoling me, I’m like, ‘hang on a minute, aren’t your team lifting the trophy in about ten minutes? What are you doing outside the ground?’ And he’s like, ‘oh I’ve got to get off early’ and I was like ‘well that just about sums you up.’

“And then he said ‘well I’ve seen them lift it before.’ Oh right, OK. I’ve phoned up my manager and said we should re-release ‘Roll With It.’”