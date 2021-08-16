Things couldn’t have gone any better for Manchester United in their opening day thrashing of Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Much is expected of the Red Devils this season, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to a squad that’s packed full of quality.

Most of the following day’s headlines focused on Bruno Fernandes’ excellent hat-trick, however, Paul Pogba’s four assists surely meant he was a candidate for, if not a winner of, the man of the match award.

Former professional player turned pundit, Garth Crooks, was certainly in no doubt as to the Frenchman’s importance.

“He literally cut Leeds to ribbons in a display of precision passing I’ve not seen at Old Trafford since the likes of Bobby Charlton,” he wrote in his BBC Sport Team of the Week column.

“But therein lies the problem with Pogba. You get all or nothing with him – unlike the great Charlton.”

Crooks didn’t stop with the plaudits there either, suggesting that Pogba’s team-mate, Mason Greenwood, has a bit of the Denis Law about him.

“I’ve seen Denis Law, Frank Stapleton, Mark Hughes and Andy Cole lead the line for Manchester United, but not at 19,” he added.

“I can’t decide if the game has got easier or Greenwood’s got better. What I do know is the teenager took his goal brilliantly.”

High praise indeed, but the pair have a lot to live up to if they want to be considered in the same bracket as the Man United legends.