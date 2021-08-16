He hasn’t yet pulled on the famous red shirt for Manchester United, but serial Champions League winner, Raphael Varane is hitting all of the right notes.
The French World Cup winner was paraded in front of a packed Old Trafford ahead of the Red Devils wonderful opening day destruction of Leeds United, and he wasted no time in setting out his aims when sitting down with the club’s media department.
What he had to say will delight the supporters.
? After a decade of success, @RaphaelVarane remains hungrier than ever for more silverware.
Trust us: you ???’? want to miss this special Q&A ?#MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2021