Medical complete: Tammy Abraham poised to leave Chelsea for €40m, buyback clause will be available from 2023

Football is full of good strikers who can look great in the right system and if they feel like it’s built around them, but they tend to be trapped at elite clubs and the pressure is too great for them to truly thrive.

Time will tell if Tammy Abraham moving to Roma will be the making of him, but it looks like the deal is pretty much completed with everything set to be announced soon:

The fee won’t be paid up front but getting €40m for him is good business from Chelsea, but the main interest will centre around his ability to adapt and to see what Mourinho can get out of him.

At his best he has all the pace and power to unsettle defences, he’s hard-working so that’s perfect for a Mourinho system and he’s a great goalscorer when he’s feeling confident and getting a run of games.

That was never going to happen at Chelsea after Romelu Lukaku’s return, but it will be fun to see if he does enough in Italy to make that buyback clause of €80m look like a genuine option for Chelsea in a couple of seasons.

