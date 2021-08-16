Just a year after committing himself to Arsenal, it appears that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might be on his way out of the club.

The 32-year-old was an absentee, through illness, from the Gunners side that meekly surrendered at Brentford in their opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Times note his 10 goals from the last campaign and a series of underwhelming performances have seen the Gabonese come under fire from all quarters.

It now appears that in order to inject some urgency into Arsenal’s attack, Mikel Arteta could be willing to sacrifice his captain.

It would be a huge turnaround in fortunes for the striker, who had generally been seen as one of the first names on the Gunners team sheet until recently.

Whether reported interest from Barcelona comes to fruition given their terrible financial predicament is another matter entirely.

The fact that Arsenal appear willing to cash in surely spells danger for Aubameyang in any event.