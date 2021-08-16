When Nasser Al Khelaifi proudly announced at Lionel Messi’s press conference that Kylian Mbappe had to stay at Paris Saint Germain now, it was always a statement that could come back and bite him.

That appears to have come to pass after MARCA reported that the French World Cup winner has turned down the opportunity to sign a mammoth six-year deal with the Parisiens, which would be in line with the deal that the club offered to Neymar.

It’s clear that the striker sees his future elsewhere, and that will have put Real Madrid on red alert.

Los Blancos have been long-time admirers of the player, and not a transfer window seems to go by without them being linked to him.

Now they could have their chance however, given that they have money to spend and if PSG don’t take it, Mbappe will leave for nothing this time next year.

Even with their apparent riches, surely the French giants can’t afford to play an 11th hour game of brinksmanship.