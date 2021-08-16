Talks held: Chelsea could finally offload Emerson Palmieri to Ligue 1 giants

Chelsea still have a giant squad where some very good players are seen as the third or fourth choice in their position, so it makes sense for everyone to offload them if a reasonable fee comes in.

Chelsea will generate funds to upgrade the squad on some high-level players and those who leave will also get to further their careers, so a transfer for Emerson Palmieri should be sorted this summer.

He’s behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso for the left-back slot and it’s hard to see that changing, but it looks like he could finally be on the move after the Guardian reported that Lyon were looking to bring him in.

It’s thought that he could be sold for around £15m which isn’t bad for a player who isn’t needed, while Lyon are desperately short at left-back so that will also push them to get this deal sorted out as soon as possible.

It’s thought that they were trying to sign Layvin Kurzawa from PSG but that move has fallen through, so Emerson is now their priority in the position.