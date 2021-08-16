In what could be a hint at a change in Harry Kane’s current situation at Tottenham Hotspur, the north Londoners are believed to be locked in talks for a potential replacement.

Even without their talisman, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were too good for reigning champions, Manchester City, taking all three points from their clash at White Hart Lane.

With a fortnight left of the summer transfer window, there is still time for deals to be done, but Spurs will have to work incredibly hard to get theirs over the line.

That’s because the Daily Mail reported that Lautaro Martinez wants to stay at Inter Milan.

However, since that initial report, The Times note that Spurs are continuing to talk through a deal for the 23-year-old, who would partner Son Heung-min should Kane be allowed to leave.

Clearly, therefore, Daniel Levy has some big decisions to make over the next couple of weeks, and they’ll shape Spurs’ immediate future.

It could be the difference between success and failure in the Premier League in 2021/22.