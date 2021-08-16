MLS side, Vancouver Whitecaps, have condemned the behaviour of those behind an alleged racist attack on three of their academy players.

According to Sky Sports, it’s believed that the incident occurred at a gathering on Saturday and, as a result, one of the three players has been hospitalised with a non-life threatening injury.

None of the players have been identified to this point, although it’s understood that one of those taking part in the attack has already been arrested.

The incident is being investigated by Burnaby RCMP, and more arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage.

“Enough is enough,” the Whitecaps said in a strongly worded statement.

“We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate.

“Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community.

“We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible.”

As life across the globe starts to get back to normal, gatherings and parties will once again become commonplace.

However, tensions between certain elements of communities everywhere have started to become normalised and ‘every day,’ and that’s not a good look for anyone.