Video: Astonishing scenes as Galatasaray star Marcao sent off for THUMPING his own teammate

Managers always talk about how they want to see ” a bit of fight” from their players, but generally not if they’re getting sent off for trying to smack a teammate.

Some UK fans will have seen a decent amount of Galatasaray over the last couple of weeks as they were pushed all the way by St Johnstone in the Europa League, and there were plenty of signs in those ties that the club wasn’t in good shape.

Marcao was a standout in both legs as he patrolled the defence, but there was also a sense that he was a bit tense and could snap at any moment…. a bit like this:

At that point, they were 2-0 ahead and a man up so it didn’t affect the result, but it’s far from ideal.

