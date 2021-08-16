Video: Astonishing scenes as Galatasaray star Marcao sent off for THUMPING his own teammate

Managers always talk about how they want to see ” a bit of fight” from their players, but generally not if they’re getting sent off for trying to smack a teammate.

Some UK fans will have seen a decent amount of Galatasaray over the last couple of weeks as they were pushed all the way by St Johnstone in the Europa League, and there were plenty of signs in those ties that the club wasn’t in good shape.

Marcao was a standout in both legs as he patrolled the defence, but there was also a sense that he was a bit tense and could snap at any moment…. a bit like this:

All eyes will be on Galatasaray and how they handle the Marcao incident as fans on Twitter call for his departure.#GRSvsGS pic.twitter.com/QIzqont4sh — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) August 16, 2021

Marcao from Galatasaray sent off for punching own teammate. When I was ref once I sent off 3 players from same reason: actually 5 from same team were fighting, and each deserved to be sent off, but I didn’t want game to be suspended (team need 7 players) pic.twitter.com/9cBZF2OXm7 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 16, 2021

At that point, they were 2-0 ahead and a man up so it didn’t affect the result, but it’s far from ideal.